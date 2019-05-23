Scoop: Jeff Daniels, Taron Egerton and Bryce Dallas Howard Headline Guest Lineup for the Week of May 27 Â– 31 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 27-31. Monday, May 27 - HILARY SWANK discusses the film "I Am Mother," and "The Handmaid's Tale" star YVONNE STRAHOVSKI visits. Plus, LUKAS GRAHAM performs for the "Live" audience. Tuesday, May 28 - BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD talks about the film "Rocketman," and POPSUGAR's executive style director DANA AVIDAN highlights summer fashion trends. Wednesday, May 29 - "Rocketman" star TATE DONOVAN drops by, and singer-songwriter JAKE MILLER performs for the "Live" audience. Thursday, May 30 - JEFF DANIELS speaks about "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway, and DANIEL DAE KIM chats about the film "Always Be My Maybe." Plus, "Toy Guy" CHRIS BYRNE brings this summer's hottest toys to the studio. Friday, May 31 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Rocketman" star TARON EGERTON, and actress DANIELLE BROOKS stops by. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by
Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
Scoop: Jeff Daniels, Taron Egerton and Bryce Dallas Howard Headline Guest Lineup for the Week of May 27 â€“ 31 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 1, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/27-5/31
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 5/22-5/29
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SIREN on FREEFORM - Thursday, June 27, 2019
Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).