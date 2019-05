Scoop: Jeff Daniels, Taron Egerton and Bryce Dallas Howard Headline Guest Lineup for the Week of May 27 â€“ 31 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 27-31.

Monday, May 27 - HILARY SWANK discusses the film "I Am Mother," and "The Handmaid's Tale" star YVONNE STRAHOVSKI visits. Plus, LUKAS GRAHAM performs for the "Live" audience.

Tuesday, May 28 - BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD talks about the film "Rocketman," and POPSUGAR's executive style director DANA AVIDAN highlights summer fashion trends.

Wednesday, May 29 - "Rocketman" star TATE DONOVAN drops by, and singer-songwriter JAKE MILLER performs for the "Live" audience.

Thursday, May 30 - JEFF DANIELS speaks about "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway, and DANIEL DAE KIM chats about the film "Always Be My Maybe." Plus, "Toy Guy" CHRIS BYRNE brings this summer's hottest toys to the studio.

Friday, May 31 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Rocketman" star TARON EGERTON, and actress DANIELLE BROOKS stops by.





"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced byMichael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).