Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Tom, Sarah and Connor are determined to prove that they can host a successful Thanksgiving dinner when they switch up their annual holiday tradition to gather at Connor's place. Denise has some sibling drama of her own when her sister joins the Hayworth family celebration.Recurring is Nora Dunn as Muriel and Phil Reeves as Marshall. Guest starring is Tetona Jackson as JoJo."Two Thousand Pounds of Sand, $240" was written by Ashly Perez and directed by Kabir Akhtar.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

See what's coming up this season here: