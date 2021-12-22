Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION on FOX - Wednesday, December 29, 2021

pixeltracker

See what's coming up on the rebroadcast!

Dec. 22, 2021  
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION on FOX - Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Gordon Ramsay is back, on another rowdy road trip with friends Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex! This time, it's an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland to discover all the best food and fun in each of their home countries. The GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP special, "European Vacation," airs Wednesday, Dec. 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a clip here:

Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION on FOX - Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Money Tote Bag
Summer Money Tote Bag
Wicked Shiz Joggers
Wicked Shiz Joggers
Hadestown Transforming Mug
Hadestown Transforming Mug

From This Author TV Scoop