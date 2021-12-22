Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION on FOX - Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Gordon Ramsay is back, on another rowdy road trip with friends Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex! This time, it's an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland to discover all the best food and fun in each of their home countries. The GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP special, "European Vacation," airs Wednesday, Dec. 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch a clip here: