Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC on CBS - Saturday, August 17, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 17:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Stanley" - A woman with multiple sclerosis seeks Brandon's help finding the perfect companion dog. But before an 8-month-old shepherd mix named Stanley can be cleared for his new home, he must prove that he has the patience and confidence to walk alongside a motorized wheelchair. (OAD 4/20/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Family Matters" - Chris and Tim give three newborn koalas their first check-up. Then, beloved Labrador Scooby has trouble walking. Can the SASH team get him back on his feet? Also, Chris heads to a local zoo to give some feisty meerkats an annual examination. (OAD 4/20/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Mars Training" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the desert research center training people to live on the planet Mars; the app that helps fix your car; the life preserver in a throwable can; and when school buses began taking kids to class. (OAD 4/20/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Fawning over the Atlantic" - Hope and Dr. Barry work to save an injured white-tailed deer fawn, and the rehab welcomes a bevy of baby birds. (OAD 4/20/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Work like a Dog" - A lab becomes the lifeline that gets one woman back on her feet. Plus, one service dog does more than her handler could ever ask for. (OAD 5/11/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Lost Angeles" - Mitch and Amanda go across the country to assist on a television show about Postal Inspectors, but after running into some "Mail Phishers" things hardly go to plan. Meanwhile, Preston is left HOME ALONE with Veronica's new dog, but before he knows it the little pooch has flown the coop, and it's up to him to find her. (OAD 4/20/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Stanley" - A woman with multiple sclerosis seeks Brandon's help finding the perfect companion dog. But before an 8-month-old shepherd mix named Stanley can be cleared for his new home, he must prove that he has the patience and confidence to walk alongside a motorized wheelchair. (OAD 4/20/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Family Matters" - Chris and Tim give three newborn koalas their first check-up. Then, beloved Labrador Scooby has trouble walking. Can the SASH team get him back on his feet? Also, Chris heads to a local zoo to give some feisty meerkats an annual examination. (OAD 4/20/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Mars Training" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the desert research center training people to live on the planet Mars; the app that helps fix your car; the life preserver in a throwable can; and when school buses began taking kids to class. (OAD 4/20/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Fawning over the Atlantic" - Hope and Dr. Barry work to save an injured white-tailed deer fawn, and the rehab welcomes a bevy of baby birds. (OAD 4/20/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Work like a Dog" - A lab becomes the lifeline that gets one woman back on her feet. Plus, one service dog does more than her handler could ever ask for. (OAD 5/11/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Lost Angeles" - Mitch and Amanda go across the country to assist on a television show about Postal Inspectors, but after running into some "Mail Phishers" things hardly go to plan. Meanwhile, Preston is left HOME ALONE with Veronica's new dog, but before he knows it the little pooch has flown the coop, and it's up to him to find her. (OAD 4/20/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.