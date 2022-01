Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, January 24, 2022

Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico IN SEARCH OF a better life on the series premiere. (TV-14, LV)Guest starring Yul Vazquez, Andrew J. West, Ariana Guerra, Natalia Del Riego, Christopher Wallinger, Guilherme Apollonio, Susan Ortiz and Miguel Angel Garcia.Written by Matt LOPEZ and directed by Michael Cuesta.Watch a preview of the new episode here: