Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, January 24, 2022

The episode airs 10:01-11:00 p.m..

Jan. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, January 24, 2022 Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico IN SEARCH OF a better life on the series premiere. (TV-14, LV)

Guest starring Yul Vazquez, Andrew J. West, Ariana Guerra, Natalia Del Riego, Christopher Wallinger, Guilherme Apollonio, Susan Ortiz and Miguel Angel Garcia.

Written by Matt LOPEZ and directed by Michael Cuesta.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:

