Review: MIRACLE ON MAIN: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2025 at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas transformed the Catherine M. Bellamy Theatre into a twinkling holiday dreamland as Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special took over Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday nights, December 12–13. Located at 701 S. Main St., the theatre buzzed with festive anticipation as audiences settled in for a nostalgic variety show inspired by classic television holiday specials—one that truly brought together performers from the very young to the gloriously young at heart. Directed by the dynamic duo Kayla Earnest and Bethany Gere (who get ALL my starry-heart eyes for continually bringing magic to Pine Bluff), the evening blended singing, dancing, comedy, readings, and specialty acts into a joyful, heart-warming celebration of the season.

The show launched into Act 1 with a warm welcome and quickly found its festive footing. Avery M. Martin set the tone perfectly with “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” followed by Ally and Susan’s charming instrumental and vocal pairing on “Holidays Are Here.” Langston Cosner brought high-energy movement to the stage with a spirited dance to “Chillin Like a Snowman,” while Shelby Huber and Morgan Carrasquillo delivered a beautiful signed and sung rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear,” reminding the audience that accessibility and inclusion are very much part of the ASC’s holiday spirit.

Laughter and novelty sprinkled throughout the first act, including a delightful magic comedy skit by Jonathan and Ashley Hoover and an especially fun ventriloquism performance by Olivia Thompson to “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Instrumental numbers added texture and cheer, from the boomwhacker rendition of “Deck the Halls” performed by Bethany Gere, Portia, Melody Gere, Amber Robinson, and Heather Lunsford, to Patchez Black’s pan drum performance of “Miracle on Main.” Vocal highlights shone brightly with JaLyon Shaw’s soaring “O Holy Night” and Ellie Breedlove’s playful take on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Readers’ theatre moments and a group performance of “White Winter Hymnal” wrapped up the 43-minute first act with warmth and harmony.

Act 2 kept the momentum sparkling with even more dance, vocals, and community-centered joy. Brianna Blackledge, Katherine Dutton, Ella Blevins, Amanze Henderson, Ollie Fenton, Hattie Fenton, Libby Rittenhouse, Elen, Bree Lunsford, and Susan Rittenhouse opened with the lively dance number “Sparkle Jolly Jingle,” followed by Addison Dean’s classic “Winter Wonderland.” Hazel Thompson impressed with an acrobatic routine set to “Santa Tell Me,” while Raymon Wallace delivered local pride with “The Arkansas Christmas Song.” Additional highlights included a readers’ theatre presentation of “12 Days of an ASC Christmas,” a dance duet to “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and joyful performances from the community choir. The evening closed with a reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas and a spirited musical finale, bringing the total runtime to just over 82 minutes and sending audiences home smiling.

Beyond the tinsel and tunes, Miracle on Main is one of ASC’s major fundraisers supporting ARTx3, and it shows. Under the leadership of Bethany and Kayla (seriously—starry-heart eyes forever), this event continues to create space for fantastic local talent to shine while supporting the Arts & Science Center’s mission to engage, educate, and entertain through the arts and sciences. Founded in 1968, ASC remains a vital cultural hub for Pine Bluff through its exhibitions, performances, community programs, ARTSpace on Main, and ART WORKS on Main facilities.

With laughter, music, and a true sense of community, Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special delivered a nostalgic, spirited celebration of the season—one that reminds us just how magical the holidays can be when local artists are given the stage to shine.

Article Co-written by University of Arkansas Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

