Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, February 11, 2020

From creator Hank Steinberg ("Without a Trace") and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer fighting to reverse his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves-his estranged wife and daughter-and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. ABC's compelling new drama series "For Life" premieres TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

In the series premiere, "Pilot," an incarcerated man, Aaron Wallace, becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own wrongful conviction. Aaron's struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, Safiya Masry, will explore the flaws in our penal and legal systems, and inspire by showing how one person can make a difference when fighting for the truth.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

Guest starring in "Pilot" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell, Hassan Johnson as Bobby, Andrew Casanova as Jose Rodriguez, Jade Wu as Judge Tanaka and Lizzy DeClement as Molly Davidson.

"Pilot" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr. ("The Hate U Give"), in which he served as an executive producer.

"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright, Jr.





