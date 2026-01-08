Interview: Megan Opalinski of CLUE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 1943 board game Clue has inspired numerous books, movies, television shows, and stage adaptations. A musical version opened off-Broadway in 1997 with book by Peter DePietro, lyrics by Tom Chiodo, and music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker, and Vinnie Martucci. This interactive murder mystery invites the audience to help solve the mystery. Clue The Musical asks audiences at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre whodunit January 9-February 7. The cast features Sean Fleming as Mr. Boddy, Taylor Noll as Mrs. White, Laura Elizabeth Flanagan as Miss Scarlett, Zachary Ryan as Mr. Green, Mark Quach as Colonel Mustard, Randy Kessenich as Professor Plum, Megan Urz as The Detective, and Megan Opalinski as Mrs. Peacock. Opalinski took some time to answer a few questions not related to the murder investigation.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Opalinski: I'm originally from Latrobe, PA, near Pittsburgh. I lived in NYC for 12 years, but now I am just moving around wherever work takes me. I've been working professionally for 25 years and have been at the Dutch Apple off and on for 12 years. I'm a certified yoga instructor and am grateful to share my love of yoga with others. I enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking (anything outside!), reading, playing several instruments, baking, cooking, working out, and spending time with my Goldendoodle Molly Rey. I'm also an avid world traveler, and have been to 39 countries and 48 states (many, thanks to work). My parents live in Reading and Mt. Gretna, and it's always wonderful to be performing near them.

BWW: What is one of your favorite roles to date, and why is it a favorite?

Opalinski: The Chaperone in The Drowsy Chaperone! She is just a hoot to play and is wonderfully and hysterically written. Some other favorites are Marie (The Fairy Godmother) Cinderella, The Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music, Martha in White Christmas, Beulah in Come From Away, Mother Superior and Sisters Mary Patrick and Mary Lazarus in Sister Act (I've done 501 performances of Sister Act around the world), and Rosie in Mamma Mia.

BWW: I understand you were involved in a previous production of Clue at Dutch Apple. Please share a little about your previous experience with this show and how your experience differs this time around.

Opalinski: I was the female swing the last time I did it about 8 years ago at Dutch Apple. That means I covered all 4 female characters. It was a lot of work, but a lot of fun. I also got to give the curtain speech as a French Maid (a la Yvette from the movie) and give a blood curdling scream before "dying" to start the show. Unfortunately, 2 of our Clue family members from the first time are no longer with us, so I'm dedicating this performance to them. This process has been easier, just because I only have to concentrate on one role. It has been a TON of fun working with this cast and creative team. The music is deceptively difficult and there are many timing intricacies with props, set moves, etc. we have to work out, but we are getting there. And having a blast while doing it. The direction and choreography are amazing!

BWW: With this being your second time with Clue The Musical, what is it that you enjoy the most about this show that made you want to do it again?

Opalinski: It is a lot of fun—especially for the audience! They have such a good time, and for me, as a performer, that is always the goal and the best feeling ever. The songs are catchy and unique and have harmonies that are enjoyable to sing.

BWW: Murder mysteries generally seem to go over well with audiences. What do you think audiences will like most about this particular mystery?

Opalinski: They get to play along! Everyone gets a playing card when they enter the theatre, and they are encouraged to keep track of the clues that they are given throughout the show to help figure out the murderer, weapon, and room. We also have audience volunteers draw cards for these 3 things at the beginning of the show. Because of this, there are many different outcomes for the show. So, we have alternate scenes sprinkled throughout the show, and different monologues at the end of the show, depending on who the murderer turns out to be. Mr. Body has the hardest task of keeping everything straight—giving the correct clues based on the card choices. We find out from our stage manager what the picks are, so that we can adjust our shows accordingly. Our characters are all very, VERY silly. So hopefully the audience will enjoy our antics. I know I have been laughing at every rehearsal.

BWW: Folks who have seen Clue on television or as a movie may not be familiar with it as a musical. Tell us a little about the music in the show.

Opalinski: First, it’s important for everyone to know that this version is NOT the movie. These characters are definitely based on the board game, so have that in mind when you come. You are seeing the board game acted out, not the movie. The music is eclectic and a lot of fun. Some pretty complicated harmonies and grand, spooky music are included, plus a fun 80s sitcom-esque number, and some really cool "bangers".

BWW: What song in the show is your favorite and why?

Opalinski: I really do like them all! They are all so different. My solo number, "Once a Widow" is very fun to sing and act—especially with the Judy Garland vibe we are giving it. I get to sing about the untimely demise of my 5 former husbands. What could be better than that? Other especially enjoyable songs are "Everyday Devices"—you can really rock out to it—and "Foul Weather Friend", which has some Andrews Sisters type harmonies. I love it because my number is really belty, but then I get to sing the soaring soprano notes in the group numbers. Very fun!

BWW: Clue was a staple boardgame in my household growing up. Did you play the boardgame Clue when you were growing up? If so, what was your favorite thing about the game? Also, if you did play the game growing up, which character did you usually choose as your playing piece?

Opalinski: I did play it! My family didn't have the game, but several of my friends did, and I always wanted to play when we were hanging out. We often fought over who would be Miss Scarlet, of course. I'm a big nerd, so I really love paying attention to the clues and making the correct deductions to win!

Will you make the correct deductions and discover whodunit? Get your tickets for Clue The Musical at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre to find out! Visit www.dutchapple.com for more information.