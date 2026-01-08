CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: 2026 World Premiere to Open at the George Theater

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A.D. Players will present the world premiere of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: 2026, a new stage adaptation written by Jayme McGhan, at the George Theater.

Adapted from Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky, the play reimagines the story in a contemporary, digitally driven society. Set against a backdrop of economic instability and misinformation, the adaptation follows Rodya, a former university student living in poverty, whose crime sets off a psychological struggle marked by guilt, moral reckoning, and pursuit by a perceptive detective.

The production is written by Jayme McGhan, Executive Artistic Director of A.D. Players, whose previous work includes more than twenty full-length plays. The world premiere will be directed by Sophia Watt, Associate Artistic Director at Rec Room Arts and a recipient of the Houston Press award for Best Director of a Play.

Preview performances will take place prior to an official opening, with performances scheduled to run Wednesdays through Sundays. The production will conclude its run in February.

Cast

The cast includes Haven Adams, Kevin Dean, Gillian Konko, Shanae’a Moore, Spencer Plachy, Sebastian Ramirez, Gabriel Regojo, Ronald Roman-Melendez, Sydney Swan, Pamela Vogel, Erika Waldorf, and Kate Weakly.

Creative Team

The creative team includes Hannah E. Smith (stage manager), Samantha Dante Patterson (Costume Designer), David J. Palmer (lighting designer), Charly Topper (properties designer), Kirk Domer (scenic designer), Michael Mullins (projection and sound designer), and Jesse Groth-Olson (video designer).

Ticket Information

Tickets and additional information are available online or through the A.D. Players box office at (713) 526-2721. Special events during the run will include a College Night offering discounted student tickets and a Book Club Night tied to the original novel.