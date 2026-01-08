Richard E. Waits Makes Metropolitan Opera Debut in I PURITANI

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As opera continues to expand beyond the opera house through cinema broadcasts and digital platforms, visual storytelling has become increasingly central to how these works are experienced by global audiences. That evolution is reflected in the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of Vincenzo Bellini’s Bel Canto masterpiece I Puritani, which will be transmitted live to cinemas worldwide on Saturday, January 10 as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Tickets to the live HD broadcast can be purchased HERE. The show also runs at The Metropolitan Opera through Sunday, January 18.

Among the artists contributing to this visually driven production is stage and screen actor Richard E. Waits, who makes his Metropolitan Opera debut in a newly created, credited role. Appearing as Lord Talbot within the production’s framing sequences, Waits is part of the opera’s expanded visual narrative — an approach designed to deepen the psychological and historical context for audiences watching both in the house and on screen.

I Puritani, last staged at the Metropolitan Opera nearly fifty years ago, features a cast led by soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee, conducted by Marco Armiliato and directed by Charles Edwards.

“As the Met’s HD broadcasts expand opera’s global reach, visual storytelling plays an increasingly important role,” Waits says. “It’s meaningful to be part of that evolution as a theater-trained actor.”