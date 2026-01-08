Stratford Festival 2026 Season Goes On Sale Saturday

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets for the Stratford Festival's highly anticipated 2026 season go on sale this Saturday, allowing audiences to secure their seats for a year of theatrical magic.

In this, the final season under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino, the 2026 playbill weaves together an extraordinary lineup of Shakespeare, Broadway musicals, contemporary classics and world premières.

This defining year invites every kind of theatregoer to discover something unforgettable, uniting beloved works with daring new voices. Across four stages, audiences will be drawn into extraordinary storytelling and powerful performances, creating theatrical experiences that can only be found in Stratford.

Shakespeare takes centre stage with The Tempest, a spellbinding tale of magic, forgiveness and wonder. His brilliance continues with the playful enchantment of A Midsummer Night's Dream and culminates in Othello, a powerful exploration of love, jealousy and betrayal.

Audiences in search of irresistible fun can delight in two musical comedies: the beloved Broadway classic Guys and Dolls and the wildly entertaining Something Rotten!, a gleeful love letter to theatre itself.

Families and lovers of classic storytelling will be swept away by the Schulich Children's play The Hobbit, Tolkien's epic adventure for all ages adapted for the stage by Kim Selody, while Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest delights with its sparkling wit and irresistible comedy of manners.

Those drawn to contemporary masterpieces can look forward to a special, limited engagement of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, alongside Arthur Miller's timeless American classic Death of a Salesman. New work also takes the spotlight this year, with the debut of a new English translation of Eduardo De Filippo's Saturday, Sunday, Monday by Donato Santeramo and Antoni Cimolino, as well as two compelling world premières: Jovanni Sy's 施崇梵 razor-sharp restoration comedy mashup The Tao of the World and Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman's thought-provoking The King James Bible Play.

Audiences can enhance their theatre experience with entertaining and enriching events at the Meighen Forum, including concerts, special performances and celebrated speakers. Highlights include the Brian Barlow Big Band's swinging tribute to Duke Ellington, the immersive storytelling of Tales of an Urban Indian and a nearly sold-out concert by Stratford's own Ron Sexsmith, returning home to honour the music of Gordon Lightfoot. Together, these events offer unforgettable ways to deepen and extend the Festival experience.

The season begins April 21 and runs through November 1. Visit www.stratfordfestival.ca or call the box office at 1.800.567.1600 for more information.