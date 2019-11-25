Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MAKING IT on NBC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

12/11/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : FINALE - In the last Faster Craft of the season, the final 3 Makers must create a three-dimensional party invitation that celebrates a unique occasion for a loved one. Then for the Master Craft they'll have to design that exact party. The person who wins will be crowned Master Maker by Nick and Amy.

From executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman comes a uniquely lighthearted competition series reuniting two of Pop culture's biggest BFFs and celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us.

In this six-episode competition, eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and our expert judges, Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. Poehler and Offerman both share a love and passion of craftsmanship, albeit from different perspectives. Poehler is a self-proclaimed crafting novice who has long harbored a secret appreciation for those who can imagine and execute incredible things by hand. Offerman is a New York Times best-selling author in the woodworking space and is well known for his love for making a variety of objects himself.

Every show will revolve around a central theme that draws inspiration from hugely popular, nationwide trends in crafting and DIY, which the whole family can enjoy.

Each episode of the competition will consist of two projects that allow the makers to demonstrate their specialized talent, while sharing skilled insights and touching personal stories. First, the "faster-craft" round will be a timed challenge that will test their ability to not only work quickly but imaginatively as well. Next, the makers will move to the "master craft collection," a one-of-a-kind themed challenge in which the competitors will need to use their expertise and get inventive in order to assemble a winning craft that fits the theme of that week.





Blending the atmosphere of a serene outdoor setting and innovative cinematography designed to showcase the beautiful craftsmanship at work, this friendly competition will focus on the character and camaraderie of the crafting community and through it all, Amy and Nick will provide heartfelt encouragement, guidance and plenty of laughs.