Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT on FOX - Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT on FOX - Tuesday, March 16, 2021Mike, Sherry and Michael Holmes take on a project that is close to their hearts when 18-year-old Riley asks for their help to save her school's skilled trades program. As the Holmes family transforms three run-down classrooms, they also wear their teachers' hats to give the kids a chance to learn from the pros.

The trio and Riley also give back to her extraordinary teacher, Mr. Meleca, as a special thank you for helping to change the students' lives. With a class full of future trades professionals, it's a special project for the Holmes family. This episode features a celebrity guest appearance from school alumnus comedian Russell Peters.

Following that, University student Vanessa calls on the Holmes family to transform Solid State, an entrepreneurial co-op center for minority youth. With the center's headquarters cramped, tired and uninspiring, the Holmes family, along with Vanessa, Solid State co-founder Matt and their cohorts get their hands dirty turning the center into a place where young dreamers can collaborate and flourish. Additionally, the Holmes family faces a major dilemma when they're forced to shut down the work site due to the global pandemic in the all-new "A Trade of a Lifetime/Think Big. Dream Bigger." two-hour event premiere episodes of HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT airing Tuesday, March 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HFE-101/103) (TV-PG L)

