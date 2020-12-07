Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, December 26, 2020

"The Q Word" - Their rookie year is coming to an end and officers Nolan, Chen and West are about to be squeezed harder than ever before as their training officers evaluate whether they are truly ready for the job. Meanwhile, after one of their rookie classmates is involved in a shooting, the team uncovers some unsettling evidence on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, DEC. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/3/20)

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring in this episode is Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Jeff Pierre as Emmett Lang, Chris O'Shea as Officer Chris Rios, Hannah Kasulka as Officer Erin Cole and Greg Serano as T.O. Martinez.

"The Q Word" was written by Natalie Callaghan and Nick Hurwitz, and directed by David McWhirter.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop