Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on FOX - Thursday, September 8, 2022

8:00-8:30 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room...” (420) (Rebroadcast)

Sep. 08, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on FOX - Thursday, September 8, 2022 THE CONNERS gear up for a megawedding! Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan and THE FAMILY have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to "I do"?

The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky - grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

Watch a clip FROM the series here:

