Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

"Tangled Up in Blue" - Darlene is in for one surprise after another when David introduces his girlfriend, Blue (Juliette Lewis), at a parent-teacher conference and mentions that Mark and Harris will be spending the weekend with them. Dan hires Becky to help out at work, but they both come to learn that she might need more help than she can offer, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JUNE 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Juliette Lewis and Justin Long guest star. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/23/18)

"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

Guest stars include Juliette Lewis as Blue, Justin Long as Neil, Lindsay Kraft as Mrs. Reynolds and Stephen Monroe Taylor as Dwight.

"Tangled Up in Blue" was written by Darlene Hunt and directed by Bob Koherr.

The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.





"The Conners" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.