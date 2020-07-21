Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, August 8, 2020

"1111" - An entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is banking on his cutting-edge stem cell technology to save pets from diseases in the future.A native New Yorker, who now lives in Los Angeles, California, introduces her healthier alternative to a traditional style deli meat; while an entrepreneur from Santa Monica, California, hopes his innovative and multifunctional exercise device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit in fitness.Finally, entrepreneurs from Santa Monica, California, introduce a genius innovation in outdoor furniture on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, AUG. 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/17/19)The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and guest Shark Anne Wojcicki.

