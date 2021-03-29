Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of REBEL on ABC - Monday, April 12, 2021

Guest starring is Camille Chen as Naomi.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Rebel stops at nothing to convince Cruz to join her fight against Stonemore Medical and simultaneously enlists Lana and Cassidy to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend. While REBEL is out saving others, her husband, Grady, stands on the sidelines and picks up the pieces at home. (TV-14, L) (OAD: 4/8/21)

Guest starring is Camille Chen as Naomi, Michael Glave as TOMMY Flynn, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Mo McRae as Amir, Leif Gantvoort as Rex, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Shirley Jordan as Willa, Mary McDonnell as Helen and Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When REBEL applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

