Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

"Kids These Days" - Haley needs a little motherly advice from Claire as she considers her future with Dylan and her career. Meanwhile, Jay and Cam's less than politically correct coaching style earns them a class on sensitivity from Manny and Phil; and Mitch runs into Phil's nemesis, Gil, at an unlikely place, on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/28/18)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Reid Ewing as Dylan, Mira Sorvino as Nicole Rosemary Page, Andrew Daly as Principal Brown and Rob Riggle as Gil Thorpe.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Kids These Days" was written by Jon Pollack and Danny Zuker, and directed by James Bagdonas.