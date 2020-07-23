Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 9, 2020
"Kenan Thompson, Debi Mazar, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Horatio Sanz, Gillian Jacobs" - More laughs, more drinks and more BLANK are in store on "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Hosted by Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, "Match Game" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/16/18)
Celebrity panelists are the following:
Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")
Debi Mazar ("Arde Madrid"; "Younger")
Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!"; "Lethal Weapon")
Sherri Shepherd ("Trial & Error")
Horatio Sanz ("Great News")
Gillian Jacobs ("Ibiza"; "Love"; "Community")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Dawn Epstein (hometown: Cherry Hill, New Jersey), JoAnn Klein (hometown: Miller Place, New York), Kiana Williams (hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina) and David Beach (hometown: West Covina, California).
Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, FMNA's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.
Celebrity panelists are the following:
Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")
Debi Mazar ("Arde Madrid"; "Younger")
Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!"; "Lethal Weapon")
Sherri Shepherd ("Trial & Error")
Horatio Sanz ("Great News")
Gillian Jacobs ("Ibiza"; "Love"; "Community")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Dawn Epstein (hometown: Cherry Hill, New Jersey), JoAnn Klein (hometown: Miller Place, New York), Kiana Williams (hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina) and David Beach (hometown: West Covina, California).
Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, FMNA's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T on ABC - Thursday, August 6, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 6, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, July 24, 2020
- Scoop: Encore Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, August 8, 2020