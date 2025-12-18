Chloé Zhao and Nia DaCosta to Receive Honors at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sundance Institute has revealed additional honorees for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival’s annual fundraiser, Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford, taking place on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Utah.

During the evening, Hamnet writer/director Chloé Zhao will receive the annual Trailblazer Award Presented by Google, Hedda writer/director Nia DaCosta will be presented with the annual Vanguard Award Presented by Acura for Fiction, and The Perfect Neighbor director Geeta Gandbhir will receive the annual Vanguard Award Presented by Acura for Nonfiction.

Additional special guest participants include Amy Redford, Ava DuVernay, Ethan Hawke, David Lowery, Tessa Thompson, and more. The Festival will be held from January 22–February 1, 2026, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with the at-home program available online from January 29–February 1, 2026, for audiences across the country.

As previously announced, the evening will be a tribute to Sundance Institute’s Founder, Robert Redford, and his legacy, vision, and enduring mission to support independent storytellers. The inaugural Robert Redford Luminary Award will be presented to Gyula Gazdag and Ed Harris. The annual event enables the nonprofit to raise funds to support artists year-round through labs, intensives, grants, fellowships, a continuum of support, and public programming.

Recognizing an artist’s unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of independent film, the Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award Presented by Google will be presented to Academy Award–winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao. Previous honorees include Christopher Nolan and James Mangold.

Chloé Zhao's most recent work is 2025's Hamnet, which she directed, co-wrote, and co-edited based on the bestselling novel of the same name. The film has earned nine audience awards, as well as Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Association nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

“Sundance Institute was where my journey as a filmmaker truly began, so to be honored with the Trailblazer Award by this community feels like coming home,” said Chloé Zhao. “I’m deeply grateful for the support, friendship, and inspiration I’ve found here over the years, and I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of this empathetic and fearless community of storytellers.”

The annual Vanguard Awards Presented by Acura honor emerging artists whose work highlights the art of storytelling and creative independence in both fiction and nonfiction. The Vanguard Award for Fiction will be presented to Nia DaCosta, director of Hedda (2025), and the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction will go to Geeta Gandbhir, director of The Perfect Neighbor (2025). Previous honorees include Sean Wang, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Celine Song, Maite Alberdi, Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell, Nikyatu Jusu, Siân Heder, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Radha Blank, Lulu Wang, Boots Riley, Dee Rees, Marielle Heller, Damien Chazelle, Benh Zeitlin, and many more.

Nia DaCosta wrote, directed, and produced Hedda, an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic play Hedda Gabler, which was released this fall. Her next film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

“It is such an honor to be receiving the Vanguard Award from the Sundance Film Festival,” said Nia DaCosta. “It’s also incredibly fitting because all of the qualities of creative independence and intentional storytelling I am being recognized for are things I learned there, on the mountain during the Sundance Institute labs with Bob Redford, Michelle Satter, and their wonderful team. I can’t wait to accept this award, but most importantly I cannot wait to celebrate Bob, the Festival, and all of the amazing filmmakers in Park City next year.”

Director Geeta Gandbhir is an Emmy, Independent Spirit, and Peabody Award–winning filmmaker. Her documentary The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix) premiered in the U.S. Documentary Competition category at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and won the juried Directing Award: U.S. Documentary.

“For many years, the Sundance Film Festival has been a guiding light for me — a place where bold, uncompromising stories find their home,” said Geeta Gandbhir. “The Festival has always embodied the kind of filmmaking I strive for: courageous, deeply human, and unafraid to confront difficult truths. What has meant the most to me is how the Festival continues to build community — one that not only celebrates artistic excellence but actively uplifts underrepresented voices and filmmakers who challenge the status quo. As someone whose work is rooted in justice, empathy, and the power of storytelling to spark change, being recognized with the Vanguard Award is profoundly meaningful. I’m deeply honored to be part of this community and this legacy of truth-telling and transformation.”

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival Single Film Tickets for in-person and online screenings go on sale January 14 at 10 a.m. MT.

Chloé Zhao Photo Credit: Christian Tierney

Nia DaCosta Photo Credit: Meg Young