Photos: Ashley Park, Lily Collins, & More at EMILY IN PARIS Season 5 Premiere

On Monday, December 15, Netflix hosted the Emily in Paris Season 5 World Premiere Event at Le Grand Rex in Paris. All episodes of Season 5 are set to premiere on December 18th on Netflix. Check out photos from the premiere below.

In attendance included Series Creator Darren Star, and cast Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Tony-nominee Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Lucien Laviscount, William Abadie, Eugenio Franceschini, Minnie Driver, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Michèle Laroque and many more.

In the new season of the show, Emily (Lily Collins) will continue her Italian holiday, living la dolce vita in Venice. Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

Photo Credit: Netflix