Photos: Tramell Tillman, Dwayne Johnson & More at Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 on CBS.

By: Dec. 18, 2025

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes celebrated this year’s first-time nominees with the return of the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration, held on Wednesday, December 17, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Take a look at photos from the event below.

After its debut in 2024 with attendees including Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Pamela Anderson, Zoe Saldaña, and many more, the event once again spotlighted first-time nominees as they head into the awards season. 

Individual First-Time Nominees included Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Chase Infiniti, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower, Eva Victor, Rhea Seehorn, Monica Padman, and more.  Additional attendees included Damson Idris (Actor in Golden Globe-nominated film, F1), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Actor in Golden Globe-nominated television show, The Pitt), Wagner Moura (Actor in Golden Globe-nominated film, The Secret Agent),  and more. 

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the full list of 2026 Golden Globe nominations here.

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Chris Polk/PMC for Golden Globes

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Damson Idris

Britt Lower

Wagner Moura

Eva Victor

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

Tramell Tillman

Chase Infiniti and Wagner Moura

Helen Hoehne

Chase Infiniti

Wagner Moura

Eva Victor

Rhea Seehorn

Chase Infiniti and Eva Victor

Britt Lower, Eva Victor, Helen Hoehne, Damson Idris and Chase Infiniti

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman and Eva Victor

Monica Padman

Eva Victor, Damson Idris and Chase Infiniti

Dwayne Johnson, Helen Hoehne and Kevin Hart

Damson Idris, Chase Infiniti and Kevin Hart

Britt Lower and Rhea Seehorn


