Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, & More Join Ti West's EBENEZER: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rupert Grint (It's Only a Play), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), Sam Clafin (The Hunger Games), and more have joined the forthcoming film adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story from director Ti West. According to Deadline, Grint is rumored to play Bob Cratchit, with the roles of the other actors currently unknown. Charlie Murphy, Arthur Conti, and Ellie Bamber round out the newly added cast. Paramount will release the movie in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Johnny Depp will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in the feature, alongside Broadway alums Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen, as well as Andrea Riseborough. This is the latest in a long line of adaptations over the years, which span film, television, and the stage. Another film version, directed by Robert Eggers and starring Willem Dafoe, is also in the works.

Nathaniel Halpern has adapted the screenplay from Dickens' novella, which is "a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance.”

Notable film adaptations include 1951's Scrooge starring Alastair Sim, the 1984 version with George C. Scott, and the 1999 TV movie with Patrick Stewart, who also performed a one-man production of the book on Broadway. The material has also been musicalized, most prominently by Alan Menken in a version that ran yearly at Madison Square Garden for nearly 10 years.

The Jack Thorne adaptation is playing off-Broadway this season at PAC NYC with a cast led by Michael Cerveris as Scrooge. Performances began on Sunday, November 23, 2025, officially opening on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The limited run ends Sunday, January 4, 2026. Find out what critics think of the production here.