Apple Expands MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Universe with New Spin-Off Series

Apple TV has announced the expansion of Legendary’s Monsterverse with a new untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel starring Wyatt Russell reprising his role as ‘Colonel Lee Shaw.’ Emmy-nominated screenwriter and producer Joby Harold has been tapped to showrun. Harold will also oversee Legendary's entire “Monsterverse” franchise for Apple TV, featuring both new and fan-favorite Titans.

Starring and executive produced by Wyatt Russell, the spinoff series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who in 1984 went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.

The untitled Young Lee Shaw spinoff joins Apple’s expanding slate of original series hailing from Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse, including the hit series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” of which Harold is also an executive producer, and returns for its highly anticipated second season on February 27, 2026.

The new prequel series is executive produced by Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures, alongside Wyatt Russell, Chris Black, Kyle Bradstreet, Alex Boden, Max Borenstein, Andy Goddard, and produced by Kei Banno, Brian Rogers, and Kenji Okuhira. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

“Viewers around the world haven’t been able to get enough of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ since its global debut, and we cannot wait to unleash the electrifying new stories that Joby and the entire cast and creative team have been working on,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV. “With Joby at the helm, and alongside our terrific partners at Legendary, this new spinoff will kick off an epic Monsterverse expansion that brings audiences even closer to their favorite Titans along with fantastic character-driven storytelling.”

“I could not feel more privileged to be a part of building out this wildly iconic universe,” says Harold. “Apple and Legendary have been exemplary partners throughout this process, and we will continue to bring these Titans of cinematic history to audiences with the reverence they deserve.”

“Joby is a remarkable storyteller with a deep understanding of what makes the Monsterverse resonate with fans globally,” said Jason Clodfelter, President and Managing Director at Legendary Television. “We’re thrilled to bring him and Safehouse Pictures into a broader partnership alongside Apple, marking an exciting new era for the franchise.”

About Legendary's Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive cross-platform story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends are real.

Beginning with the Godzilla film in 2014 and continuing through 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: KING of the Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and most recently the record-breaking Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the franchises’ highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing Godzilla film of all time, along with the eagerly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is set to release in 2027. The Monsterverse has accumulated over $2.5B at the global box office and expanded into the series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" for Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple TV