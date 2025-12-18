TODAY’s Craig Melvin, Al Roker & Hoda Kotb to Host NBC's 137th Rose Parade

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NBC is set to ring in the new year with a live broadcast of the 137th ROSE PARADE presented by Honda on Thursday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT. The parade will also be simulcast on Peacock.

For the first time ever, The ROSE PARADE will broadcast live from 8-10 a.m. PT on Telemundo with hosts Penelope Menchaca and Carlos Calderon from Telemundo’s “Hoy Dia.”

TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin will make his ROSE PARADE broadcast booth debut alongside co-hosts Al Roker and Hoda Kotb for this year’s telecast from “TV Corner” (Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena, Calif). The 2026 broadcast will be Roker’s 27th year co-hosting the ROSE PARADE and Kotb’s 11th.

The 2026 ROSE PARADE marks NBC’s 99th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954. Previously announced, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a legendary athlete, visionary entrepreneur and transformative philanthropist, will serve as the Grand Marshal.

Dek of Hearts, the musical trio competing for Team Niall on NBC’s “The Voice,” won the show’s first-ever Mic Drop competition, which earned them a live performance during the grand finale of The Rose Parade.

The parade will feature 39 brilliant rose-covered floats, 17 equestrian teams and 19 marching bands from around the world. Final preparations are underway as nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade.

This year’s masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high, featuring effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. The parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover, followed by hundreds of energetic performers, including the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the visuals of the parade.

The telecast is produced by Live Digital Entertainment. Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith are executive producers.