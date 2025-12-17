Make-Up Artist Michael Johnston to Receive Vanguard Award at the MUAHS Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild will honor make-up artist Michael Johnston with the Vanguard Award at the 13th Annual MUAHS Awards. Presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, the gala event will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Johnston is a pioneering force in children’s and teen television, with more than 30 years of experience working on some of Nickelodeon's most iconic shows. Johnston’s credits include beloved series such as All That, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, Henry Danger, iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, Sam & Cat, Danger Force, Game Shakers, and The Fairly OddParents, as well as the All That reboot. Johnston also headed the make-up department for the Kids’ Choice Awards for six years.

Throughout his career, Johnston has helped launch the careers of stars, including Wicked's Ariana Grande, with whom he traveled for eight years, and her brother Frankie Grande. Other notable names include Kenan Thompson, Nick Cannon, Jamie Lynn Spears, Miranda Cosgrove, Drake Bell, Jace Norman, and Amanda Bynes.

He has earned three Primetime Emmy nominations, two Children’s and Family Emmy Award nominations, and numerous honors from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, including an Outstanding Artisan Award. In total, Johnston has achieved 12 wins and 19 nominations. He currently serves as Chairman of the Rules and Regulations Committee for the MUAHS Awards.

The Vanguard Award is presented to an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to the makeup and hair styling industry and has left a lasting impact on the craft.

“I’m thrilled to share that Michael will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award—a recognition he truly deserves. He exemplifies what it means to be a trailblazer, championing talented artists who bring children’s programming to life. Beyond his own remarkable work as a makeup artist, Michael was the driving force behind establishing our MUAHS Children’s category. His unwavering dedication to Local 706 and the MUAHS Awards has elevated the show to new heights, attracting submissions from around the world and spotlighting artistry that might otherwise go unseen.” said Julie Socash, President, MUAHS, IATSE Local 706.

As previously announced, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist Greg Nelson and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Judy Alexander Cory will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Artisan honoree will be announced soon.

The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists across various categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos, Broadway and international theater productions, and theme parks.