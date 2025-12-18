Video: Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco Star in MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a new sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, the Paramount+ drama series starring Jeremy Renner and Tony nominee Edie Falco.

In the episode, Mike risks everything to save his brother after tragedy strikes close to home. Inside the prison, tensions reach a breaking point, and an active threat forces Cindy’s hand. Episode 9, titled “Teeth and Tissue," will debut on Paramount+ Sunday, December 21.

Mayor of Kingstown is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. Season four stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, BAFTA Award winner Lennie James, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan- Headley and Nishi Munshi.

In season four, Mike’s (Jeremy Renner) control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden (Edie Falco) to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

Photo Credit: Paramount+