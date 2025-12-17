Photos: First Look At PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK At Greenwich House Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK, the new rock musical now in performances at Greenwich House Theatre.

Adapted from Joan Lindsay’s novel, with book and lyrics by Hilary Bell and music and arrangements by Greta Gertler Gold, the production is directed by Portia Krieger and is playing a strictly limited engagement in New York.

Set on Valentine’s Day in 1900, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK follows a group of teenage schoolgirls who vanish during an outing to the mysterious Hanging Rock. First brought to global attention through Peter Weir’s film adaptation, the musical reimagines the story through a female-centered lens and incorporates a First Nations Australian perspective, examining themes of innocence, disappearance, and the forces that shape destiny.

The cast includes Tatianna Córdoba, Erin Davie, Sarah Ellis, Carly Gendell, Gillian Han, Alexandra Humphreys, Bradley Lewis, Kate Louissant, Marina Pires, Maddie Robert, Brandon Keith Rogers, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Lizzy Tucker, Kaye Tuckerman, Sarah Walsh, and Jordan White.

The creative team features choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Daniel Zimmerman, costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, and sound design by Nick Kourtides. Orchestrations are by Greta Gertler Gold, Adam Gold, and Rob Jost, with Anessa Marie Scolpini serving as music director and conductor. The production is produced by Irma Theatricals.

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK is playing at Greenwich House Theatre, located at 27 Barrow Street, with performances scheduled through a limited run.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy