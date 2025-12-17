MARIANELA – TIMELESS And CARLOS ACOSTA: MYTHS AND MODERN MASTERS Set for The Royal Ballet And Opera 2026 Summer Season

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Ballet and Opera has announced its 2026 Summer Season, featuring two special programmes curated by Royal Ballet stars Marianela Nuñez and Carlos Acosta. The performances will take place at the Royal Opera House in London and will highlight the artists’ individual contributions and influence within classical and contemporary ballet.

Royal Ballet Principal Marianela Nuñez will present MARIANELA – TIMELESS, a programme curated in tribute to The Royal Ballet and its repertory. The evening will include a selection of one-act ballets from the company’s repertoire alongside divertissements performed with fellow Royal Ballet dancers, reflecting the works and artistic partnerships that have shaped Nuñez’s career.

Carlos Acosta will return to the Royal Opera House with CARLOS ACOSTA: MYTHS AND MODERN MASTERS, following his milestone birthday celebrations in 2023. The programme will feature a range of classic and contemporary works, with Acosta performing alongside guest artists from Birmingham Royal Ballet and his company Acosta Danza. The programme will span both rarely seen and familiar works associated with his career as a performer and artistic leader.

Further details for both programmes will be announced in February, with public booking scheduled to open in March.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at the Royal Opera House, London. Additional programme details and booking information will be released by The Royal Ballet and Opera.