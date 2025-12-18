First Look at Apple's IMPERFECT WOMEN with Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled the first look at Imperfect Women, the new psychological thriller starring and executive-produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington. The show was created for television by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18.

Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, Imperfect Women examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The thriller series explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Emmy-Award winners Moss and Washington includes Kate Mara (“House of Cards,” “The Martian”), Joel Kinnaman (“For All Mankind”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “Central Park”), Audrey Zahn (“Wildcat”), Jill Wagner (“Special Ops: Lioness”), Rome Flynn (“With Love”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Violette Linnz (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty“), Indiana Elle (“The Housemaid”), Jackson Kelly (“The Pitt”), Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”), Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”) and Wilson Bethel (“All Rise”).

The limited series is executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone. Author Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Love & Death”) serves as director and executive producer of the first episode.

Photo Credit: Apple