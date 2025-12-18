Video: Kelsie Watts and Influencers Unite for 'Sweet Caroline' Cover Ahead of SONG SUNG BLUE Release

A group of influencers and musicians, including Kelsie Watts (Broadway's Six), Brandon Brits, Penelope Road, Four Washington, Marisa McKaye, Nico Annello, Tony and the Kiki, and Fulton Lee, have all teamed up for a new group cover of "Sweet Caroline" in celebration of the new movie Song Sung Blue.

Check out the spirited rendition of the Neil Diamond classic now, which also features Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. The movie musical arrives in theaters on December 25.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name.

Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Find out what the critics are saying here and check out photos from the recent New York premiere.

Photo Credit: Focus Features