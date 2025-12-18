The Finnish National Opera and Ballet Perform GISELLE

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet will perform Giselle. Performances run through 7 February 2026.

Giselle is the glittering crown jewel of French Romantic ballet. It’s a quintessential work in which the elegance of classical dance meets the mystical movement language of the spirits, all set against a cloud of delicate tulle. The story explores themes of love, betrayal, death and forgiveness, with an emotional depth that has resonated across generations. Since its premiere in 1841, the ballet’s timeless beauty has continued to enchant audiences around the world.

Artistic Director of the Ballet, choreographer Javier Torres brings the story of the ballet from the Middle Ages to 1950s Italy. The result is a production that honours the traditions of the genre, enriching Act I with alluring new visuals and a stronger narrative, before returning to the familiar, cherished aesthetics of Act II.

Giselle is a compelling choice for both classical dance enthusiasts and those experiencing ballet for the first time.

Photo Credit: Roosa Oksaharju

