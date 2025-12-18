Kunstenfestivaldesarts Will Return to Brussels in May

🎭 NEW! Belgium Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Belgium & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Kunstenfestivaldesarts, one of Belgium’s most vibrant performing arts gatherings, is set to return to Brussels next spring with an international program of contemporary theatre, dance, and performance art from May 8 through May 30, 2026.

The annual event showcases bold new work from established and emerging artists across many venues throughout the city, blending theatre, interdisciplinary performance, and dance in traditional and unconventional spaces to reflect Brussels’ diverse cultural life. Audiences can expect a rich range of creative voices and experimental performances as part of the three-week festival.

Kunstenfestivaldesarts is an international performing arts festival dedicated to contemporary theatre, dance, performance and visual arts. Every year, it takes place in Brussels during three weeks in May.

Contemporary: the festival supports both established and up-and-coming artists with the creation of bold artistic work rooted in today’s world.

International: artists from all over the world are invited to confront us with diverse artistic practices and perspectives. Every year, the programme includes around thirty artistic projects that can be experienced and understood in a whole range of ways. It is intended for anyone who is keen to make discoveries.

Nomadic: the festival takes place in around thirty venues in Brussels – theatres, cultural centres, museums and public spaces – but also venues that are not well known by audiences from Brussels or abroad.

Of Brussels: the festival is organised in dialogue with several French and Dutch-speaking cultural partners and local associations in Brussels. It aims to reflect the diversity of Brussels. Since it started back in 1994, it has encouraged mobility between audiences, cultures and neighbourhoods.

Kunstenfestivaldesarts stimulates debate and dialogue. Every year, it hosts a temporary Free School dedicated to sharing knowledge and artistic practices. The festival also runs initiatives that allow students, associations, performing arts professionals or interested members of the audience to connect during and beyond the festival.

Tickets for Kunstenfestivaldesarts are available online through the festival’s official website and at select box offices in Brussels, with prices varying by performance and venue.

Love Theater in Belgium? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More