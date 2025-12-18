Video: STARZ Shares Trailer for Drama Series THE NOWHERE MAN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Next year, STARZ will release The Nowhere Man, a six-part drama series starring Bonko Khoza (The Woman King) and Naturi Naughton-Lewis (“Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” Notorious). Check out the trailer now.

The series follows a tormented ex-mercenary, Lukas, who is drawn back into a world of violence after he witnesses a home invasion. It will be available to stream weekly on Fridays beginning January 16, 2026, only on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

In the show, Lukas (Khoza), a former Special Forces mercenary crippled by PTSD, has turned his back on his violent past and is operating as a junk collector on the streets of Johannesburg. But when he witnesses a home invasion and intervenes, he is dragged back into the world he’s spent years trying to escape. To survive, he will have to come face-to-face with his demons and confront the dark SECRETS OF his old life.

“The Nowhere Man” was filmed on location in South Africa and created by Motion Story and produced by Phillip Wolmarans and Nick Keulemans. Fred Wolmarans and Gareth Crocker directed, with Crocker serving as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Chris Lawrance, Colleen Lawrance, Sean Mik’ael Butler, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Two Lewis.