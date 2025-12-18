Scottsdale Arts Unveils January Lineup Including Concerts, Exhibitions and More

January starts by welcoming DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern from its successful off-Broadway run.
This January, Scottsdale Arts will present a lineup of events to kick off the new year.
January starts by welcoming “DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern” from its successful off-Broadway run with five shows in Scottsdale from Jan. 8–11.
The stages inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will also lift their curtain on many entertaining performers, such as Leftover Salmon on Jan. 16, Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap on Jan. 22 and Ballet Hispánico New York on Jan. 31.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will also offer a range of programming in January, from two events in the Glow Up @ SMoCA series — a sound bath on Jan. 8 and gentle yoga on Jan. 22, both held inside Squidsoup's “Infinite” — and an encore presentation of “Mystery in the Museum @SMoCA: The Case of the Whispering Walls.”
The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, 7 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: $26.50
Refresh your aura and bathe in the serene light of Squidsoup’s “Infinite” as a sound bath, led by Melinda Milton, eases you into deep relaxation.
Thursday, January 8, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 9, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 10, 2026, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 11, 2026, 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $56
The global phenomenon that is Dungeons & Dragons comes to the stage in a live theatrical experience.
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $34
An exploration of Chopin’s romantic works, including polonaises, nocturnes, waltzes, mazurkas, and the Ballade in A-flat.
Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Tickets: Free
Opening reception for the exhibition featuring contemporary works by Ahchipaptunhe and Jacob A. Meders.
Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $51
The jamgrass group performs music blending bluegrass, rock, and improvisation.
Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, 9 a.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $110
The annual exhibition features vehicles from around the world in a garden-party setting.
Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, 7 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: $26.50
A gentle yoga class led by Melinda Milton inside the immersive exhibition “Squidsoup · Infinite.”
Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $50
Vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater joins pianist Bill Charlap for an evening of jazz and American Songbook selections.
Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, 2 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $15
The Grammy-winning ensemble presents TRANSCENDENCE, a contemporary choral-orchestral program.
Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, 5 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets: Free
Reception for the exhibition featuring artists from XICO, Inc.
Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, 6:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Tickets: $30
An interactive mystery experience set throughout the museum.
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $42
A curriculum-connected performance of CARMEN.maquia.
Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $35.50
Cristela Alonzo presents a stand-up comedy tour.
Saturday, March 21, 2026, 1 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center
Tickets start at $65
A tasting event featuring wines, spirits, and beers from celebrity-backed brands.
Sept. 20, 2025, through Feb. 15, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
Process-based land art by James Perkins.
Oct. 11, 2025, through Feb. 22, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
A site-specific exhibition combining sculpture and photography.
Oct. 11, 2025, through Feb. 22, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
Kinetic sculpture examining natural cycles and collapse.
June 28, 2025, through Aug. 30, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Admission: $10–$16
An immersive installation of illuminated spheres.
Oct. 4, 2025, through Jan. 17, 2026
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Free
An exhibition marking the cultural history of the region.
Jan. 30 through April 19, 2026
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Free
An exhibition exploring mentorship and creative exchange.
Jan. 9 through March 31, 2026
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
Free
Contemporary artworks addressing Indigenous identity and storytelling.
Oct. 11, 2025, through March 8, 2026
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Free
Evan Roth’s Pathfinding installation explores light and environment.
Ongoing
Various locations throughout Scottsdale
Free
More than 160 public artworks installed throughout the city.
