Scottsdale Arts Unveils January Lineup Including Concerts, Exhibitions and More

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This January, Scottsdale Arts will present a lineup of events to kick off the new year.

January starts by welcoming “DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern” from its successful off-Broadway run with five shows in Scottsdale from Jan. 8–11.

The stages inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will also lift their curtain on many entertaining performers, such as Leftover Salmon on Jan. 16, Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap on Jan. 22 and Ballet Hispánico New York on Jan. 31.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will also offer a range of programming in January, from two events in the Glow Up @ SMoCA series — a sound bath on Jan. 8 and gentle yoga on Jan. 22, both held inside Squidsoup's “Infinite” — and an encore presentation of “Mystery in the Museum @SMoCA: The Case of the Whispering Walls.”

The following is a list of events and exhibitions from Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization comprising Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.

PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

GLOW UP @SMOCA: SOUND BATH

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $26.50

Refresh your aura and bathe in the serene light of Squidsoup’s “Infinite” as a sound bath, led by Melinda Milton, eases you into deep relaxation.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN

Thursday, January 8, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 9, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 10, 2026, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 11, 2026, 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $56

The global phenomenon that is Dungeons & Dragons comes to the stage in a live theatrical experience.

KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL: CHOPIN—THE ROMANTIC

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $34

An exploration of Chopin’s romantic works, including polonaises, nocturnes, waltzes, mazurkas, and the Ballade in A-flat.

MODERN MESSAGES: AHCHIPAPTUNHE AND JACOB A. MEDERS — OPENING RECEPTION

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Tickets: Free

Opening reception for the exhibition featuring contemporary works by Ahchipaptunhe and Jacob A. Meders.

LEFTOVER SALMON

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $51

The jamgrass group performs music blending bluegrass, rock, and improvisation.

ARIZONA CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, 9 a.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $110

The annual exhibition features vehicles from around the world in a garden-party setting.

GLOW UP @SMOCA: GENTLE YOGA

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $26.50

A gentle yoga class led by Melinda Milton inside the immersive exhibition “Squidsoup · Infinite.”

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $50

Vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater joins pianist Bill Charlap for an evening of jazz and American Songbook selections.

PHOENIX CHORALE

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, 2 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $15

The Grammy-winning ensemble presents TRANSCENDENCE, a contemporary choral-orchestral program.

TEACHING ARTISTS — OPENING RECEPTION

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, 5 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: Free

Reception for the exhibition featuring artists from XICO, Inc.

MYSTERY IN THE MUSEUM @SMOCA: THE CASE OF THE WHISPERING WALLS — ENCORE PRESENTATION

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Tickets: $30

An interactive mystery experience set throughout the museum.

BALLET HISPÁNICO NEW YORK

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $42

A curriculum-connected performance of CARMEN.maquia.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cristela Alonzo: THE MIDLIFE MIXTAPE TOUR

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $35.50

Cristela Alonzo presents a stand-up comedy tour.

WE-KO-PA CELEBRITY WINE & SPIRITS FESTIVAL

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 1 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $65

A tasting event featuring wines, spirits, and beers from celebrity-backed brands.

EXHIBITIONS

JAMES PERKINS: BURYING PAINTING

Sept. 20, 2025, through Feb. 15, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

Process-based land art by James Perkins.

JEANNE K. SIMMONS: ROOTED

Oct. 11, 2025, through Feb. 22, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

A site-specific exhibition combining sculpture and photography.

CASEY CURRAN: TIDAL SKY

Oct. 11, 2025, through Feb. 22, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

Kinetic sculpture examining natural cycles and collapse.

SQUIDSOUP · INFINITE

June 28, 2025, through Aug. 30, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Admission: $10–$16

An immersive installation of illuminated spheres.

A PIVOTAL POINT IN TIME: ART IN SCOTTSDALE IN THE 1970S

Oct. 4, 2025, through Jan. 17, 2026

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

An exhibition marking the cultural history of the region.

TEACHING ARTISTS

Jan. 30 through April 19, 2026

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Free

An exhibition exploring mentorship and creative exchange.

MODERN MESSAGES: AHCHIPAPTUNHE AND JACOB A. MEDERS

Jan. 9 through March 31, 2026

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

Free

Contemporary artworks addressing Indigenous identity and storytelling.

SMOCA _____ SPACE INSTALLATIONS

Oct. 11, 2025, through March 8, 2026

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

Evan Roth’s Pathfinding installation explores light and environment.

SCOTTSDALE PUBLIC ART PERMANENT COLLECTION

Ongoing

Various locations throughout Scottsdale

Free

More than 160 public artworks installed throughout the city.

Phoenix Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. TOOTSIE (Arizona Broadway Theatre) 16.1% of votes 2. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Stray Cat Theater) 7.8% of votes 3. ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Don Bluth Front Row Theatre) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!