JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL To Make New Jersey Premiere At NJCU Center For The Arts

Jagged Little Pill: The Musical will make its New Jersey premiere at the NJCU Center for the Arts’ Margaret Williams Theatre in Jersey City. The production will be presented at the historic venue in partnership with the Joffrey Ballet School.

The musical will be directed by Marc G. Dalio, Coordinator of Musical Theatre and Voice and Artistic Director of the NJCU Center for the Arts, with choreography by Angelica Stiskin, Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet School. The production will star Tatyana Serrato as Mary Jane Healy, Byron Flores, Jr. as Steve Healy, Zemirah Redmond as Frankie Healy, Mathew Segovia as Nick Healy, Emily Roda as Jo, Blaze Dalio as Phoenix, Sydney Millevoi as Bella, and Paulo Acevedo as Andrew.

The company will also include Matraka, Alicia Pavon, Nebula Vidal, Emma Lindley, Izzy Diaz, Bryliz Paulino, Kat Rada, Michael Serra, Jadon Phillips, Jay Jones, Glenzell Baker, Carlos Berdecia Giraldo, Joe Edwards, Louisa Best, Lucas Marra, Athena Zemans, Anne Hart, Katherine Bourgeois, Bella Roddy, Jordan Hollies, Rebekkah Sharples-Schmidt, Amiah Edmondson, Nia Colon Aaliyah Thomas, and Adriana Diaz.

The creative team includes costume design by Megan Ruggles, scenic and lighting design by Maruti Evans, sound and projection design by Paul Gargiulo, and a musical team led by Marc G. Dalio, with Rachel Cohen and Blaze Dalio.

Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, the musical tells the story of the Healy family, whose outwardly stable life begins to unravel. Set in Connecticut, the narrative follows Mary Jane Healy, her husband Steve, their son Nick, and their adopted daughter Frankie as they confront issues including addiction, trauma, identity, and racial inequity.

Tickets for the production are on sale now through the NJCU Center for the Arts.

