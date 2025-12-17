Thriller Film BARRON'S COVE Sets Streaming Debut on Paramount+

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Barron's Cove, the crime thriller written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Evan Ari Kelman, will make its streaming debut exclusively on Paramount+ on January 1.

Led by performances from Garrett Hedlund and Broadway alum Hamish Linklater, Barron's Cove chronicles the tragic aftermath of a child's death as his father, with a history of violent behavior, kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by the father of the kidnapped boy, a powerful politician.

Released earlier this year in theaters and on PVOD, the supporting cast features Brittany Snow, Stephen Lang, Christian Convery, Tramell Tillman and Raúl Castillo.

Linklater is a stage and screen actor whose Broadway credits include Seminar with Alan Rickman and The Importance of Being Earnest. Onscreen, he has appeared in The Crazy Ones, Midnight Mass, Manhunt, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and Prime Video's Gen V.