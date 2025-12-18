Photos: Punchdrunk Releases First Look At New Immersive Experience LANDER 23

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Punchdrunk has released first look photos of the premiere of its new immersive production LANDER 23, currently playing at the company’s Woolwich home base in London. The company has also released additional tickets across all remaining performance dates, with bookings available through March 29, 2026.

Described as a live-action video game, LANDER 23 places audiences into a multiplayer stealth experience that merges immersive theatre with gaming mechanics. Participants are divided into two teams: Command, also known as Drivers, and Ground Team, known as Fields. Players in the Field navigate the performance environment while relying entirely on verbal direction from the Drivers, who remain stationed aboard a ship. Communication between the two teams is central to the experience.

The narrative is set within the Lander Division of the Centre for Astrobiology, an organization tasked with exploring remote regions of space. Following the disappearance of the previous crew of Lander 23 while harvesting an energy source, participants take on the role of the next team sent to continue the mission. The experience unfolds under time constraints and environmental challenges, with players required to work collaboratively to complete objectives.

LANDER 23 is conceived, directed, and designed by Punchdrunk founder Felix Barrett, with co-direction by Kath Duggan and Joel Scott. The creative team also includes designers LIVI VAUGHAN and Beatrice Minns, lighting designers Felix Barrett and Sarah Readman, sound designer Gareth Fry, visual designer Bruno Cordeiro, and game system creator Meaning Machine.

The production takes place at One Cartridge Place in Woolwich. All participants are required to wear provided audio equipment during the experience. Performances run approximately 90 minutes, and audiences are advised to arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled time.

LANDER 23 is played in teams of four, with participants rotating between the Driver and Field roles. Tickets are sold primarily in pairs, with groups of four required to book together in order to play on the same team. Single tickets are available via the box office. The experience is recommended for ages 12 and up, with audience members under 16 required to attend alongside an adult.

Photo Credit: Lottie Amor

LANDER 23

LANDER 23

LANDER 23

LANDER 23

LANDER 23

LANDER 23

LANDER 23