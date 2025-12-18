PLAYING SHYLOCK Comes to The Segal Centre

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the Starvox Entertainment production Playing Shylock by Mark Leiren-Young, directed by Martin Kinch, and starring Saul Rubinek. Running from January 18 to February 8, 2026, this new play offers a contemporary reimagining of the character of Shylock from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.

Fiercely intelligent and deeply human, Playing Shylock delves into the fault lines between art, identity, and accountability. When a production of The Merchant of Venice is cancelled mid-performance following public outcry, the actor playing Shylock refuses to exit quietly. Instead, he steps forward, breaking character to deliver a bold, impassioned monologue that blends razor-sharp humour with urgent questions about culture, history, and who gets to tell the story.

With wit and gravitas honed over four decades in film, television, and theatre, Rubinek commands the stage in a tour-de-force performance that's as timely as it is timeless.

With a powerful script, striking direction, and a masterful performance by Saul Rubinek, Playing Shylock is a must-see for its profound exploration of identity and art. Fueled by Rubinek's intensity and intelligence, this play evokes both laughter and deep reflection, leaving audiences transformed with a fresh perspective on the stories we choose to tell - and those we choose to silence.

“Saul Rubinek is a master of the stage - one of the finest actors I've ever seen. And when he delivers the famous monologue, time stops, breath catches, and you'll feel the weight of every word,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Playing Shylock has already made a strong impression in its early performances in Toronto and New York, earning critical acclaim for its depth, boldness, and Rubinek's remarkable portrayal. His return to the stage after a celebrated career in film and television marks a highlight of Segal's 2025-2026 season. “Returning to theatre with such a personal and engaged piece is a rare privilege,” Rubinek shares. “Doing it in Montreal, at the Segal Centre, with such a passionate team makes the experience all the more meaningful.”