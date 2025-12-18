Video: Andrew Lincoln Stars in Trailer for COLDWATER Thriller Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new trailer has been released for Coldwater, a new psychological thriller starring Andrew Lincoln. The series is set to premiere on Friday, January 9, 2026, exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes will drop weekly through the series finale on February 13, 2026, as part of the streamer's premium plan.

Created and written by David Ireland, Coldwater follows stay-at-home dad John (Lincoln), who relocates his family from London to the remote Scottish town of Coldwater after a violent incident at a playground triggers a personal crisis.

Upon arrival, John is quickly befriended by next-door neighbor Tommy (Ewen Bremmer), a charming, confident pillar of the community. But, after a series of unsettling incidents begin to occur, John starts to wonder who the real Tommy actually is.

The series is directed by Lee Haven-Jones and Andrew Cumming and also features performances from Indira Varma and Eve Myles. The show debuted in September in the UK on the British channel ITV.

Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Sister Pictures Limited/ITV/Paramount+