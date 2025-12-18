Video: Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson Star in THE SHEEP DETECTIVES Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Everyone is a suspect in the first trailer for the comedic mystery film The Sheep Detectives. Tony winner Hugh Jackman plays George, a shepherd who loves mystery novels almost as much as he loves his flock.

Every night, George reads to his sheep, assuming they don't understand a word. But, when an actual mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives and put their crime-solving skills to the test as they follow clues and investigate human suspects.

The comedy film features a star-studded cast of live-action and voice actors, including Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau and Molly Gordon. The voice cast features Tony winner Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Olivier Award winner Patrick Stewart, Brett Goldstein, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby.

Directed by Kyle Balda, from a screenplay by Craig Mazin, The Sheep Detectives will be released in theaters on May 8, 2026. The movie is based on the novel "Three Bags Full" by Leonie Swann.