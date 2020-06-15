Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, June 22, 2020
After a shocking change, many are left unhappy and the tension in the dorms is at an all-time high. The next day, the chefs are challenged to work in pairs, and cook different types of fish on cedar and hickory wood planks. Special guest judge Chef Ben Ford helps Chef Ramsay decide which team delivered the best and most consistent dishes. Later that evening during dinner service, the chefs aim to impress special guest diner actor Shaun Brown ("The Great Indoors"). Chef Ramsay has had enough with one contestant and makes a drastic decision in the "Josh Josh Josh" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, June 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1705) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
