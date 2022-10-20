Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, October 23, 2022

FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, October 23, 2022 Cleveland is fired as a mailman after an ignominious mishap, but flourishes in his new job at the brewery in the "Unzipped Code" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 21st season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time.

FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.

Featuring the series' milestone 400th episode, Season 21 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton and Casey Wilson, as well as Sam Elliott as THE MAYOR of Quahog.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

Watch a clip FROM an episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on NEW AMSTERDAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, October 25, 2022! Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child’s inability to communicate. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA BREA on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA BREA on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on LA BREA, airing on NBC on Tuesday, October 25, 2022! Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, October 25, 2022! The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUANTUM LEAP on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUANTUM LEAP on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on QUANTUM LEAP, airing on NBC on Monday, October 24, 2022! Ben and Addison find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake. As the city continues to crumble with aftershocks, Ben must try to mend a family in chaos. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, October 24, 2022
October 19, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Monday, October 24, 2022! The Battle Rounds continue as Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Watch a video of a performance of Lady Gaga's 'Paparazzi' on a recent episode now!