Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY FOOD FIGHT on ABC - Thursday, July 4, 2019

"Meet the Families: Part 1" - Things are about to heat up as four families are introduced to the "Family Food Fight" kitchen, THURSDAY, JULY 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. In this episode, featured families will take on a series of cooking challenges, including a six-course family feast and a breakfast-for-dinner spread, before facing elimination in front of the celebrity judging panel, which includes Ayesha Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. The three families who impress the judges the most will advance to the next round of the competition. Families featured in this episode include the White Family, the Graves Family, the Lenzi Family and the Lee Family. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/20/19)

Hosted by Curry, a renowned restaurateur, founder of Homemade and a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, "Family Food Fight" features family teams dishing out their best culinary skills. Tapping into each family's uniquely diverse cultural heritage, "Family Food Fight" takes homestyle cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes. With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress the panel of culinary experts including host and judge Curry, and world-renowned chefs, authors, restaurateurs and television personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. Despite the many delectable dishes, only one family will claim the coveted title of America's No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, "Family Food Fight" was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia and was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are serving as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton are serving as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop