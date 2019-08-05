Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"Scotty McCreery vs. Chris Kattan and Amber Riley vs. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott" - The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature country music artist Scotty McCreery and actor/comedian Chris Kattan, best known from his stints on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Middle." In a separate game, family members of actress Amber Riley ("Glee") and actress Tori Spelling ("Beverly Hills, 90210") alongside her husband, actor/host Dean McDermott ("Chopped Canada"), will compete, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 08/05/18)
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Scotty McCreery - country music artist and "American Idol" Season 10 winner; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Gabrielle Dugal - wife
Merrick Dugal III -father-in-law
Michael McCreery - father
Paquita McCreery - grandmother
VERSUS
Chris Kattan - "Saturday Night Live"; playing for Partners In Health
Hajnalka Joslyn - mother
Andrew Joslyn - half-brother
Madison Joslyn - sister-in-law
Jennifer Schultz - family friend
In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are:
Amber Riley - actress known for "Glee" and "Dancing with the Stars" Season 17 Champion; playing for A Place Called Home
Tiny Beatrice Hightower Riley - mother
Ashley Marie Riley - sister
Raymond Eugene Baker Jr. - brother-in-law
Ayana Nhkengy Riley - cousin
VERSUS
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott - playing for LA Family Housing
Tori Spelling - actress known for "Beverly Hills, 90210"
Dean McDermott - actor and host of "Chopped Canada"
Randy Spelling - Tori's brother
Bill Horn - Tori's close friend, known as the "Guncle"
Jess Amer - Tori's best friend
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
