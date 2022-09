Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features actor Simu Liu who goes head-to-head against figure skater Nathan Chen and his family to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the NEXT game, GRAMMY Award®-winning R&B singer Monica faces off against So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 8/21/22)The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Simu Liu, playing for Stop AAPI Hate:· Simu Liu· Jason Y Lee - founder and CEO of Jubilee Media· Chris Kim - comedian· Chris Cowan - friend· Steven Lim - founder and CEO of Watcher EntertainmentVERSUSTeam Nathan Chen, playing for FIGURE SKATING in Harlem:· Nathan Chen· Alice Chen - sister· Janice Chen - sister· Tony Chen - brother· Colin Chen - brotherGAME 2Team Monica, playing for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation:· Monica· Shante Broadus· Toya Johnson· Muni Long "Mun"· Reginae CarterVERSUSTeam So So Def, playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:· Jermaine Dupri· Shawntae "Da Brat" Harris· Johntá Austin· Bryan-Michael Cox· Shaniah Mauldin