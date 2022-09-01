Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, September 6, 2022

10:00-11:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: “Simu Liu vs. Nathan Chen and Monica vs. So So Def” (808) (Rebroadcast)

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features actor Simu Liu who goes head-to-head against figure skater Nathan Chen and his family to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the NEXT game, GRAMMY Award®-winning R&B singer Monica faces off against So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 8/21/22)



The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team Simu Liu, playing for Stop AAPI Hate:

· Simu Liu

· Jason Y Lee - founder and CEO of Jubilee Media

· Chris Kim - comedian

· Chris Cowan - friend

· Steven Lim - founder and CEO of Watcher Entertainment

VERSUS

Team Nathan Chen, playing for FIGURE SKATING in Harlem:

· Nathan Chen

· Alice Chen - sister

· Janice Chen - sister

· Tony Chen - brother

· Colin Chen - brother

GAME 2

Team Monica, playing for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation:

· Monica

· Shante Broadus

· Toya Johnson

· Muni Long "Mun"

· Reginae Carter

VERSUS

Team So So Def, playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

· Jermaine Dupri

· Shawntae "Da Brat" Harris

· Johntá Austin

· Bryan-Michael Cox

· Shaniah Mauldin



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 7, 2022Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
September 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, September 7, 2022! The Top Five chefs are faced with two separate elimination challenges in the semifinals: a BAKED Alaska and one of Chef Ramsay's signature dishes, an intricate lobster tortellini. Watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON on FOX - Tuesday, September 6, 2022Scoop: TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON on FOX - Tuesday, September 6, 2022
September 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on TMZ: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON, airing on FOX on Tuesday, September 6, 2022! Exploring the KING of Pop’s addictions and his final months, TMZ dives into Dr. Conrad Murray’s conviction for Michael Jackson’s death and the expansive universe of perpetrators who contributed to his substance abuse. Watch a video trailer now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Monday, September 5, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Monday, September 5, 2022
September 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on BEAT SHAZAM, airing on FOX on Monday, September 5, 2022! Hosted by Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Plus, watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Monday, September 5, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Monday, September 5, 2022
September 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Monday, September 5, 2022! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Watch video highlights from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, September 4, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, September 4, 2022
September 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, September 4, 2022! The guys’ physical prowess is tested at Mayor West’s dude ranch. Meanwhile, Stewie thinks he’s gotten his first period in the “First Blood” episode of FAMILY GUY. Plus, watch a clip from a recent episode!