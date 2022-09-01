Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, September 6, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: “Simu Liu vs. Nathan Chen and Monica vs. So So Def” (808) (Rebroadcast)
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features actor Simu Liu who goes head-to-head against figure skater Nathan Chen and his family to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the NEXT game, GRAMMY Award®-winning R&B singer Monica faces off against So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 8/21/22)
The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Simu Liu, playing for Stop AAPI Hate:
· Simu Liu
· Jason Y Lee - founder and CEO of Jubilee Media
· Chris Kim - comedian
· Chris Cowan - friend
· Steven Lim - founder and CEO of Watcher Entertainment
VERSUS
Team Nathan Chen, playing for FIGURE SKATING in Harlem:
· Nathan Chen
· Alice Chen - sister
· Janice Chen - sister
· Tony Chen - brother
· Colin Chen - brother
GAME 2
Team Monica, playing for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation:
· Monica
· Shante Broadus
· Toya Johnson
· Muni Long "Mun"
· Reginae Carter
VERSUS
Team So So Def, playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:
· Jermaine Dupri
· Shawntae "Da Brat" Harris
· Johntá Austin
· Bryan-Michael Cox
· Shaniah Mauldin
