Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, February 17, 2021

After the secret gets out that Jean came to L.A. to check on Freddie but not Jackie during quarantine, Jean plans a girls' night for just her and Jackie to bond, but it doesn't go as smoothly as planned. Meanwhile, Celia grows frustrated with Freddie always COUNTING ON his mother to take care of him and confronts him for taking Jean's advice over hers. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 1/27/21)

Guest starring is Jackie Seiden as Cheryl, Adam Hagenbuch as Chad and Sherri Shepherd as Sharon.

"Quaran-Jean" was written by Annie Levine and Jonathan Emerson, and directed by Lynda Tarryk.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

