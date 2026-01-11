Review: YESTON & KOPIT'S PHANTOM IN CONCERT at BrightSide Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Erik, I am your father.

A different approach to Gaston Leroux’ horrifying novel, Phantom of the Opera. The new season at BrightSide Theatre opens with Phantom in Concert which was created by Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic) and Arthur Kopit (Nine, High Society, Oh Dad, Poor Dad). This is not a concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom. This Phantom opened in 1991 in Houston. It never played on Broadway but it was the only version the estate of Leroux allowed to be musicalized. This version delves deeper into the past of the Phantom (Caden Cole in his BrightSide debut) whose name is Erik and his relationship with Gerard Carrier (Michael Rivera) who is the head of the opera house and Erik’s father. The Phantom loves beautiful music and he cannot live without it. He was born and raised in the catacombs below the Paris Opera House. Gerard loses his position and can no longer protect Erik. Carlotta (Julie Ann Kornak) wife of the new owner of the House, Cholet (Stan Austin) has a voice that displeases Erik. He has met Christine Daae (Emily Lewis in her BrightSide debut) whose voice is so beautiful that he falls in love with her and coaches her. Phillippe de Chandon (Joe Moerschel making his BrightSide debut) is enamored with Christine. A side note: Raoul is nowhere in this telling. Phillippe’s influence helps Christine to get a job at the House. Erik’s training prevails and Christine earns a place as a member of the company. Carlotta’s jealousy ruins Christine’s debut and Erik electrocutes her. Erik has taken Christine to his lair. Carrier finds her and reveals to her he is Erik’s father. She now wants to see Erik’s face. Reluctantly, Erik removes his mask and Christine recoils in horror. She is able to escape the lair with help from Carrier and when Carrier returns, he tells Erik he is his father. Erik has known this all the time. The police arrive and surround Erik. He shouts to his father for help. Carrier grabs a gun and shoots his son. Christine cradles Erik in her arms as he dies.

The music is so haunting and beautiful. Director Jeffrey Cass and music director Phil Videckis have created a slightly different story of the Phantom. It almost humanizes him. This production has some very emotional moments. This is a story with a lot of depth. The voices of the ensemble will give you chills. It is the story of all consuming love. It is a story of jealousy. It is a story of acceptance. That is a valuable lesson.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...