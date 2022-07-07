Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, July 14, 2022

CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, July 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, July 14, 2022 When a celebrity charity golf tournament comes to Louisville, it brings the cast of "Blossom" together for a long-awaited reunion. Meanwhile, Kat (Mayim Bialik) struggles with a romantic crisis and Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan) get help in the cafe FROM a customer in an encore of the "Call Me Kerfuffled" season premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, July 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother's wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

In Season Two, Kat's back, navigating life's ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat's in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi (Kyla Pratt), a bold, aspiring artist, and Phil (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan), the café's resident baker dipped in southern flair. Across the way, the local piano bar, run by cool, down-to-earth Carter (Julian Gant), remains the gang's favorite watering hole, where Kat's best friend FROM college, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Kat's mother, Sheila (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), actively keeps tabs on her daughter's romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season One, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar (Christopher Rivas), or her long-time crush, Max. This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can - with joy, humor and positivity.

CALL ME KAT is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Alissa Neubauer is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That's Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip here:

